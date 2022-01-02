MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Halle Berry had a damn good weekend and MADAMENOIRE is absolutely here for it. What’s not to love about a grown ass Black woman experiencing total joy?

Leading up the new year, The Oscar Award-winning actress and Bruised filmmaker introduced social media to her “vacay drip” but did not disclose the beachy location. Though she was kind enough to share beachy photos of herself chillaxing, playing footsies with her boo and laying up while overlooking the water.

In the past, Berry has maintained a good level of privacy around her personal life. As of late, the public has been receiving a more candid, down-to-earth and vulnerable side of the entertainer. She has been dating Atlanta musician Van Hunt for some time, and recently confirmed Hunt contributes to her joy: “My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am,” PEOPLE reported.

This weekend Berry appeared to be living a carefree, life of love and doing so unapologetically. She joked about vacation hair and how the weather can sweat your weave out, then circled back to share a reflective thought on how alcohol impacts good times.

On New Year’s Day, the blonde beauty thirst-trapped followers when she flashed her ample, sun-kissed lady parts for the ‘gram.

Berry wrapped up our holiday voyeurism festivities with a romantic post.

She and Hunt standing barefoot, holding hands and sharing a kiss before a bay window with a tropical oasis in the distance. A floral crown sat atop her. The caption beneath the post read: “well … IT’S OFFICIAL,” prompting over 14,000 comments, most of which congratulated the couple on nuptials—albeit without clear confirmation.