Love is in the air for actress Halle Berry. The Academy Award-winner took to Instagram sharing a special birthday wish for the leading man in her life, singer Van Hunt.

“A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her,” she wrote. “Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!”

Berry and her new boo made things Instagram official after months of teasing a potential romance online. In September 2020, she posted a picture wearing a T-shirt with Hunt’s name on it. “Now ya know,” she wrote. The Grammy award-winning singer reposted the same image writing, “There you go…”

Since making it official last fall, the couple has made adorable cameos on each other’s social media accounts.

On Valentine’s Day, Berry made two sweet posts in honor of her new love.

First, she shared a video of her dressed only in only a pair of heart-print Me Undies while Hunt wore a pair of boxers. She captioned the post with her dancing to his music, “You keep everything simple @vanhunt”

Later on, she shared a photo dump of the duo wearing heart print pajamas with an inspiring message for those looking for love.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you,” she said. “No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!

Hunt is an acclaimed singer who has previously toured with notable names such as Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West. His latest album gram was released in January 2020.