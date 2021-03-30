MadameNoire Featured Video

Since we first learned of their dating life, this past September, Halle Berry has not been shy about discussing her relationship with singer Van Hunt. She shouted him out as a real man for his birthday, saying that “I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer.” And when LisaRaye tried to reignite a nasty rumor about her sex skills, Berry directed her to her man, Van Hunt.

But in the months since they’ve been together, we haven’t heard much about how Hunt is processing this budding relationship.

Well, recently in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old did a little gushing of his own.

Hunt said that Berry has been his muse “in more ways than I can even tell you right now.”

Teasing new music that will likely be inspired by their love story, he said, “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting.”

Hunt is the father of a college-aged son named Drake.

“I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Bragging about her Valentine’s Day post to him, Hunt said, “”It was well written, which at least that’s what I like to acknowledge because I don’t know that people know that side of her because she can write as well. You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do,” he said. “Yeah, I can’t tell any more than that but you gonna be surprised.”

We’ll be on the look out.