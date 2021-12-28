MadameNoire Featured Video

Well, this Twitter feud was certainly unexpected!

On Dec. 23, infamous conservative pundit Candace Owens went toe to toe with The View’s Meghan McCain on Twitter. The two right-leaning TV hosts sparred over the social media platform about the vaccine and Owens’ recent viral interview with former President Donald Trump.

Now, if you haven’t watched the interview, the controversial one term Prez set the record straight about his stance on vaccines telling the former Fox News correspondent, who, as we all know is staunchly against the jab, that the life-saving drug was one of the biggest achievements of his administration.

“I came up with three vaccines, all are very very good, in less than nine months. It was supposed to be five to 12 years,” he said.

Owens countered Trump, asking the former White House leader if there were any conspiracies behind the efficacy of the vaccine. She alleged that more people fell sick this year under Biden’s administration compared to when he was in office, but Trump swiftly denied the accusation.

“The ones that get very sick, and go to the hospital, are the ones that don’t take the vaccine, but it is still their choice. And if you take the vaccine you’re protected, he explained. Look the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

The daughter of the late Republican politician John McCain took to Twitter to applaud Trump for “schooling” Candace about the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold. Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy,” she tweeted.

Of course, Owens had a few words for Meghan.

“Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese?” the podcast host clapped back while fat-shaming McCain. “People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health. People like me see right through that bullsh*t.”

The ladies went back and forth until McCain hit the 32-year-old pro-Trump activist with a one-piece combo. “Get fucked,” she barked back at Owens‘ insensitive obesity comment.

Well, we certainly didn’t see that one coming!

It’s important to remember while a number of breakthrough cases have occurred in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that all three doses can prevent people from being hospitalized or potentially dying from COVID-19.

Moderna announced last week that their booster shot, in particular, drastically raised the level of antibodies needed to fight off the highly transmissible Omicron variant along with other strains. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the drug company found that its standard dose of 50-micrograms of the booster increased antibody levels roughly 37-fold. A full dose of 100-micrograms was found to be even more powerful, with antibody levels jumping to around 83-fold compared to “pre-boost levels”.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine also showed a strong impact in preventing hospitalization from COVID-19. The company said that recipients who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased their antibody levels 25-fold, according to their website.

