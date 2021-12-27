MadameNoire Featured Video

On Dec. 26, The New York Times writer and bestselling author Nikole Hannah-Jones appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press with host Chuck Todd where she completely eviscerated the news television journalist for a baffling comment he made about teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.

During the interview, Todd asked Hannah-Jones whether there should be an age restriction on when CRT should be taught in schools, however, the NBC host phrased the question in a way that made The 1619 Project creator raise an eyebrow.

“Parents are saying ‘hey don’t make my kid feel guilty. A parent of color is going…’I need to teach reality,'” Todd said to the esteemed journalist, to which Hannah-Jones swiftly replied:

“Well, I think you should think just a little bit about your framing. You said ‘parents,’ and then you said ‘parents of color.’ So the ‘white’ is silent.”

Todd then quickly corrected himself. “White parents and parents of color,” he replied. “No. Fair point.”

The investigative journalist then began to read Todd into oblivion noting that while white parents were concerned about teaching Critical Race Theory in schools, they only represent “fewer than half of all public school parents.”

Further along in the clip, Hannah-Jones explained that teaching white students about the painful history of Black American’s shouldn’t be taught to discourage them. The author explained that the educational content behind CRT should be taught to engage in thoughtful dialogue about history’s painful impact on today’s present with the aim of creating change for the future.

Back in November, Hannah-Jones published her controversial 1619 Project piece on critical race theory into a book. The long-form journalism endeavor aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the United States’ complicated history and national narrative. The book features essays on religion, music, and politics from a number of esteemed writers, authors, and thought leaders in the world of racial justice and poverty including “Matthew Desmond, Bryan Stevenson…to Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins,” AP News noted. Upon its release, the book instantly skyrocketed to Amazon’s bestsellers list.

