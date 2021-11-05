MadameNoire Featured Video

Republican Winsome Sears isn’t taking her freshly elected position as Virginia’s new lieutenant governor lightly. The politician has in part showcased that tenacity by trolling cultural commentator Jemele Hill on Twitter.

“It’s not the messaging folks,” Hill tweeted on Nov. 3, discussing the Republican wins in Virginia. “This country simply loves white supremacy.”

In the replies to Hill’s post, @WinWithWinsome, a Twitter account run by Sears’s staff, posted a photo of the new Virginia lieutenant governor holding a firearm with the caption, “We beg to differ.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Conservative Former Political Candidate Thinks Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Potentially Referring To Her”

On Election Day, Nov. 2, Sears became the first woman and first woman of color to be elected as lieutenant governor in the state, marking a historic win.

“I am at a loss for words for the first time in my life,” Sears said while addressing her supporters that night. “…What you are looking at is the American dream. The American dream.”

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Down The Way’ Girl, India Walton, Overcomes Great Odds And Stereotypes To Win Mayoral Primary In New York”

While it was a win for some, many others have increasingly discussed what Sears’s win means on a larger scale. For example, Professor Michael Eric Dyson said Sears is the Republican party’s new “Black mouth” while speaking as a guest on MSNBC.

“The problem is, here, they want white supremacy by ventriloquist effect,” he explained. “There is a black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.”

Sears, a Jamaican immigrant, came to the U.S. when she was six years old. The 57-year-old politician campaigned alongside Republican Glen Youngkin, who won the governor election on Tuesday after running a tight race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. She is a mother, wife and Marine Corps veteran.

Both Sears and Youngkin controversially oppose Critical Race Theory being taught in the state’s schools — a hot topic that divided voters.

“When my father came to this country on Aug. 11 of 1963, he came at the height of the civil rights movement from Jamaica. …And he only came with $1.75,” Sears said in her victory speech. “…When I joined the Marine Corps, I was still a Jamaican, but this country had done so much for me I was willing, willing to die for this country.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Stacey Abrams Confirms She ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Run For President In The Future”