MadameNoire Featured Video

After being accused of sexually assaulting an unidentified woman in an incident that allegedly happened back in 2018, reports say that RnB singer Trey Songz has now reached an agreement with the “Jane Doe.”

If you recall, Songz — born Tremaine Neverson — made headlines in January 2020 when the aforementioned unidentified woman came forward with a $10 million dollar lawsuit claiming assault, sexual battery, and emotional distress against the singer. According to her account of a night she and Songz spent together, he at one point forcibly and inappropriately touched her at a nightclub in Miami following a party they’d gone to for New Year’s Eve at Diddy’s home.

At that time, the woman’s lawyer said that Songz, “… created a well-founded fear of imminent peril in PLAINTIFF, and NEVERSON had the present ability to effectuate his attempts to produce bodily injury towards PLAINTIFF when he reached under her skirt and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina.”

Now, regarding the most recent updates on the status of the suit, Rader Online recently reported that her attorney asked for the case to be closed since “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have entered into a Settlement Agreement resolving all disputes between them.”

As per the outlet’s reporting, the only reason why “the judge has yet to officially shut the case [is] due to issues between the woman and her lawyers over money.” Regardless, the court’s high official is expected to “eventually approve the settlement.”

Unfortunately, this case hasn’t been the first time Songz has been accused of assault. Back in 2018, the singer faced domestic violence charges against Andrea Buera that were later dismissed. Then, that same year, the singer was also sued by three different people who claimed Songz had gotten into violent altercations with them.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, access culturally competent resources here.