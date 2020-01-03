Woman Sues Trey Songz For $10 Million Over 2018 Sexual Assault

Trey Songz is facing additional legal trouble. According to The Blast, the R&B singer is being sued for $10 million for sexual battery inside of a Miami nightclub.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Trey Songz (Tremaine Neverson) is being sued by a Georgia woman who’s decided to remain anonymous.

The suit states, “This is a lawsuit arising from a sexual assault and battery committed by NEVERSON upon JANE DOE while the two were partying at the E11even Miami night club (“E11even”) on January 1, 2018. This suit is based on claims of Assault, Battery, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress. Plaintiff is seeking more than Ten Million dollars ($10,000,000.00) in damages.”

Jane Doe claims that Trey Songz invited her to a nightclub in 2018, after they spent New Year’s Eve together at Diddy’s home

At the club, Songz took the woman to the VIP section where she claims he sexually assaulted her by forcefully placing his hand under her dress, without her consent. Jane Doe claims that Trey attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina without her consent or permission.

Jane Doe claims that after the incident, she learned that she was not Trey’s only victim at the club that night. Later, another woman claimed Trey put his hand down her pants and placed his fingers into her buttocks without her consent earlier that same night.

Jane Doe is suing for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking in excess of $10 million in damages.

This lawsuit comes after news from last year that another woman dropped charges against Songz from NBA All-Star weekend. Andrea Buera accused Songz of physically assaulting her because she was speaking to another man. Songz claimed that he genuinely believed Buera was going to harm him and any force he used during the incident was to protect himself.

The case with Andrea Buera is not the only violent incident Songz has been accused of in the past three years. We discussed his other three altercations, involving men and women, here.