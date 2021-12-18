MadameNoire Featured Video

Things got heated on last night’s episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s late night talk show Tha God’s Honest Truth during his conversation with vice president Kamala Harris. Harris was quite offended on behalf of president Joe Biden when The Breakfast Club host questioned if Biden or U.S senator Joe Manchin was the real president. In response to this question, Harris gave him a lengthy read that went like this:

No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president, it’s Joe Biden and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris. And the reality is because we are in office, we do things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50 percent … We do things that are about saying that our Department of Justice is going to do these investigations and require that we end chokeholds and have body cameras. It is the work of saying we’re going to get lead out of pipes and paint because our babies are suffering because of that. It is the work of saying people who ride public transit deserve the same kind of dignity that anybody else does. So, let’s improve that system. It is the work of saying that we have got to bring down prescription drug costs because folks who have diabetes should not be dying because they don’t have enough money in their pocket. It’s about saying black maternal mortality is a real issue that must be treated by everybody, including the White House, as a serious issue. Ok, so I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do. But we will not give up and I will not give up.”

Harris’ aide had been trying to wrap up the interview but when he asked that question, she couldn’t help but defend the commander-in-chief. Charlamagne asked this question because Joe Manchin has been slammed for hindering bills from being signed that were supported by the president and the senate, like the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, by not giving his much needed vote. Charlamagne asked who would be the superhero to fight against Manchin, who he said is “stopping progress” and “ruining democracy.”

Watch the full interview below where they spoke about student loans, the Build Back Better Act, Black maternal health and health disparities among underserved communities and the danger of lead pipes.