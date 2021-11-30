MadameNoire Featured Video

We may be closer to having our first Black, female president than we think. According to a new poll, folks are looking forward to Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama running for president in 2024. If president Joe Biden doesn’t run for a second term, the Hill-HarrisX poll has shown that 13 percent of the participants said they would vote for Harris while 10 percent said they would vote for Obama.

Despite being a favorite, the former FLOTUS doesn’t have any aspirations to sit in the oval office.

“Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family,” she told the Orlando Sentinel in 2017. “I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family.”

During an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, she said she wasn’t interested in politics and that she missed having a normal life with Barack Obama.

“What Barack and I talk about that we do miss…is the loss of anonymity,” Obama said. “And that’s something that most people don’t understand, how valuable anonymity is. Being able to blend into your environment, and not be the center of it, but just to observe it…and because I love people so much, I love casual conversations with people.”

Harris had to end her 2020 presidential campaign due to low campaign numbers and financial strain.

“So here’s the truth today. I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris said in her announcement. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Besides Harris and Obama, other favorable candidates include Bernie Sanders, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker Andrew Yang and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.