Hip-hop has lost one of its veterans. Kangol Kid of the group UTFO has passed away after battling stage four cancer. He was first diagnosed with cancer in February 2021. He was 55-years-old.

In November, Kangol Kid, born Shaun Fequiere of Brooklyn, New York, shared that he had been hospitalized on social media and said the battle was getting a bit more challenging.

“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote on Instagram. “Things have become, and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all.”

He had been documenting his fight against cancer on his Instagram, sharing photos of him from his hospital bed next to visitors like his four children and LL Cool J, and being open about his treatments. He also shared on Instagram that his fellow brother in hip-hop Paul Anthony of Full Force, who beat mantle cell lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia, had taken to him to see a doctor who gave him a herbal treatment.

As you may know, my mentor/Big Bro, Paul Anthony @therealpaulanthony from the group Full Force @fullforceworld fought and beat one of the most aggressive forms of cancer a few years ago. Well, he jumped into action this morning and took me to world-renowned Dr. Fu of Queens, NY where I received acupuncture treatment along with herbs. Dr. Fu specializes in treating and attacking cancer and other body challenges at the cellular level. Until today, no one has held my hand through any of my procedures. Once Paul held my hand, …I COULDN’T LET HIS HAND GO. I guess I’m a little bit more scared than I wanna admit??? Not only did Paul step up, but every member of his group (and their families) banded together over the weekend to make sure I WIN this fight. I guess I’m now literally fighting this disease with FULL FORCE!!! Get It??? 😂🤣😂🤣 Thank you fellas.

Kangol Kid was a member of UTFO, the 1980’s rap group that was most known for their song, “Roxanne, Roxanne,” which was released in 1984. This track helped to jumpstart the career of the then 14-year-old Roxanne Shante, who responded to their track with “Roxanne’s Revenge.” The emcees then went song-for-song with diss records against each other that led to what is deemed hi-hop’s first beef. UTFO responded to “Roxanne’s Revenge” with “The Real Roxanne” and even found a woman to fulfill the role. Roxanne Shante followed up with “Bite This” and then UTFO clapped back with “Roxanne, Roxanne, Pt. 2: Calling Her A Crab.” After Roxanne Shante released “Queen of Rox,” the war died down.

