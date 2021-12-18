MadameNoire Featured Video

A suspect in the beauty supply store robbery that went viral earlier this week has been apprehended. According to police records, Eonie Jones was arrested on Dec. 17 and is being held on $25,000 bond at the Broward County’s Sheriff’s Office. The 18-year-old is facing charges of first-degree robbery with a weapon.

Jones was caught on video with one suspect carrying an infant and the other suspect who was pregnant stealing multiple lace front wigs from a Tamarac, Florida beauty supply store called The Beauty Plug after pepper spraying the employee who was helping them. The two other girls in the video are reported to be underage and Jones’ sisters. They have not been arrested yet.

The owner of The Beauty Plug confirmed to The Shade Room that the wig Jones wore in her mugshot was one of the wigs stolen from her store.

This isn’t Jones’ first run-in with the law. Arrest records show that she has been arrested plenty of times and has 15 other charges listed including second degree petty larceny, criminal mischief, battery against a person 65 years of age or older and trespassing.

After the three girls robbed the store and assaulted the owner’s daughter who was working there, the owner made it clear on social media that she planned on taking legal action.

“I hope those wigs were worth it because once you decided to pepper spray my child, you turn a simple petty theft into robbery w/assault & battery and because you had that baby with you, you’ll be charged on that too,” the owner wrote on her Instagram store according to The Shade Room. “Sad that you’re about to lose your children and freedom over some wigs. Dumb low-life.”

On the store’s Instagram story they announced that they will be taking donations via PayPal and CashApp that will go towards improving their security.