Amidst abortion being a major topic of discussion, the federal government has made a move to allow women to have more access to abortion medication. Thanks to the Food and Drug Administration, it is no longer required that a woman receive the abortion pills, mifepristone, in person from their medical provider. Women can now have a telehealth visit with their doctor and the mifepristone can be prescribed and sent in the mail.

“The agency conducted a comprehensive review of the published literature, relevant safety and adverse event data, and information provided by advocacy groups, individuals and the applicants to reach this decision,” a spokesperson from the Food and Drug Administration told The New York Times.

Despite this ban being lifted, there are still 19 states that have strict restrictions on telehealth visits for mifepristone. California governor Gavin Newsom and The California Future of Abortion Council released a report explaining how out-of-state residents will be included in their plan to ensure women have access to abortion.

There’s been some pushback regarding this decision from conservative organizations like the Susan B. Anthony List.

“The Biden administration today moved to weaken longstanding federal safety regulations against mail-order abortion drugs designed to protect women from serious health risks and potential abuse,” the group said in a statement. “The Biden administration policy allows for dangerous at-home, do-it-yourself abortions without necessary medical oversight.”

Senator Bill Cassidy echoed these points saying that promoting at-home abortions is negligent.

“Without any medical supervision, these chemical abortions potentially pose severe risk, obviously for the unborn child, but also for the mother,” he said on Twitter. “It is difficult to demonstrate greater disregard for human life than mail-order.”

The FDA’s decision comes as the Supreme Court is hearing arguments that are calling for abortion to be made illegal and to overturn the 1973 decision made in Roe v. Wade.