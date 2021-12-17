MadameNoire Featured Video

A 20-year-old woman is receiving tons of support and kudos after a TikTok video of her asserting herself in a virtual meeting where a male colleague constantly interrupted her has gone viral.

The young professional, an actress and production company owner named Sabrina Lassegue, said that she finally cut off her rude colleague when he said, “The problem with you women is…”

“I have no tolerance for this anymore,” Sabrina wrote in the text displayed in her now-viral video.

“Please keep yourself on mute,” the 20-year-old said to the man interrupting her. “I’m actually not done speaking. While I respect your ability to speak on and on, my ears do actually have a limit. I find it extremely disrespectful and degrading that you felt a need to not only interrupt my entire presentation, but also repeat back to me exactly what I had just offered to the table.”

The clip now has over 12 million views, 3 million likes and 14,000 comments.

As Sabrina later detailed, the interaction she caught on camera was during a presentation she was doing for a commercial she was hired to produce and direct.

Apparently, the man who kept cutting her off as she spoke was on the unidentified brand’s marketing team.

“There’s actually no major story to this,” the young professional explained in a follow-up video. “When I started my company, I was about 18 years old and I knew as a young woman I wasn’t going to be taken seriously.”

“I was presenting to them my idea,” Sabrina said, giving context about the meeting. “This guy was on the marketing team, and he basically started interrupting me over and over again. I started filming for my Close Friends Story on Instagram, and my friends were like, ‘You should post this.’ There’s more to that video from beforehand. But I started filming that part after he started the sentence that was ‘The issue with you women.'”

In the follow-up TikTok, Sabrina shared that she’s fortunate enough to have mentors in the entertainment industry who give her guidance on situations like the one that happened during her presentation. Also, she said she often practices ways to respectfully get her point across and get things back on track in a meeting when and if someone should try to derail her.

In the comments of the original clip, many were happy Sabrina stood her ground and spoke up for herself. Additionally, others expressed their shock at the man’s utterly unprofessional behavior.

