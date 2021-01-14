MadameNoire Featured Video

In terms of our careers, mentorship is both something many of us are missing and something some of us don’t even know we need. Whether you’re super career-driven and just need the right connections so you can reach your goals, need some guidance as to where your career should be headed next, or want to expand your business but don’t know how to start, anyone who is working or interested in working can benefit from having a mentor in their corner who already knows the ropes.

In honor of January being National Mentor Month, MadameNoire spoke with Mia Davis, the founder of The Color Vision, an organization that “aims to engage, educate, and enlighten women from a variety of creative backgrounds to have the career of their dreams through national creative conferences, scholarship opportunities, special events and mentorship programs throughout the country.”

Davis shared all the information we need, including why mentorship is important, how we can snag a mentor for ourselves and the ways in which the “mentorship gap” disproportionally affects Black women in the workplace.

“Mentor and Mentee” Relationship Is Vital

If your thinking about getting a mentor but don’t know where to find one, Davis knows it can be “quite a challenge.” Her advice is to do some research within your field, and if possible, find someone whose career you’d like to emulate over time. As she pointed out, in a world where Black women are “overlooked in the workplace,” having the support and guidance of a mentor can really help you along in your career and your entrepreneurial journey if you’re looking to start a business.

According to her, even a quick Google search can help you get started in finding a mentoring program that might work best for you.

“… look for a mentor in people that you admire and want to model your career after. Being resourceful is huge. Look for programs that offer mentorships in your field. It can be as simple as a Google search to find a mentoring program that fits you,” Davis says.