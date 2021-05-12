MadameNoire Featured Video

Tonight is the one we’ve been waiting for. The couples of Season 12 of “Married at First Sight,” will finally decide if they are going to get a divorce after eight weeks of marriage or continue down the path of wedded bliss. For me, a lot of these decisions are up in the air. See our predictions. But if there’s anyone we’re certain about, it’s Briana and Vincent. From the beginning, not only were they attracted to one another, they had an ease that seemed to speak to a long union.

But no relationship is perfect. And while this is supposed to be the day they choose one another…if that happens. The couple took the time to share the struggles they had encountered along the way.

Vincent: Our marriage is not easy but we’ve held each other’s hands throughout this process.

Briana: I literally love who he is. He does express his emotions. And I had to learn how to have emotions, how to be vulnerable, how to let him take care of me. I’m not used to that because I’m so independent. Our marriage has not been a breeze but it has been good.

Then Pastor Cal asked these two about the issues of tone in their marriage. Vincent promptly responded:

“We’re working on that.”

Briana: Definitely a lot of compromise.

Vincent: We’ve had a little trouble with our communication style. She’s a kind person but she’s bossy. And I think her being a little more direct—I would say a little rude that really, really bothers me.

Briana looks a bit discouraged before saying, “I don’t mean any harm. 100 percent don’t mean any harm. And I have tried my best to keep myself in check but my tone and my directness, it’s something that is a part of me and I can not change myself regardless of who he wants me to be or what he wants me to me.”

Whew.

Now, we all have the capacity to be a little tart in our communication with people–specifically in relationships and especially in high pressure situations. But from what we’ve seen on the show, I wouldn’t call Briana rude at all. Bossy? Perhaps. Her requirements for Vincent’s bed and wake time are team too much. But I haven’t seen homegirl be rude.

The petty in me wants Briana to call out Vincent’s hypersensitivity and the fact that he may be interpreting her words more harshly than they are being expressed.

Either way, communication issues are commonplace in even the best marriages. I have no doubt that if these two stay together, they’ll be able to iron all of this out.

Take a look at the clip from tonight’s decision day episode in the video below.