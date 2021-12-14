MadameNoire Featured Video

More headlining acts have dropped out of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour due to positive COVID-19 tests within their respective teams.

After Doja Cat announced last week that she pulled out from her remaining shows on the tour, as a precaution since she and members of her team tested positive for COVID, now Lil Nas X has withdrawn from the tour as well.

While it’s unclear whether Lil Nas X personally tested positive for COVID, a statement released by Captial detailed that members of the “Call Me By Your Name” singer’s camp and Coldplay’s had positive COVID tests. So, as a result, neither act will be performing in the tour moving forward this holiday season.

This year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour marked the event’s return to its in-person run following last year’s virtual show due to the pandemic.

Lil Nas X and Coldplay were slated to continue performing the Jingle Ball Tour shows scheduled in the U.K. before their withdrawals were announced. Instead, ArrDee and Tom Grennan are expected to fill the timeslots in the U.K. concerts, as detailed by Captial.

Additionally, Justin Beiber and Ed Sheeran will still be performing on their respective nights of the tour.

Lil Nas X’s last performance on the Jingle Ball Tour was on Dec. 10 in New York City.

“The time frame was clearly inadequate to prevent exposure for all attendees and performers,” reports Deadline of Saturday’s show in NYC.

We wish all the performers and their teams’ speedy recoveries as they quarantine.