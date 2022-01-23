MadameNoire Featured Video

If you feel like your skin dries up when the temperatures go down, it’s not in your head. Research published on Science Daily shows that a certain protein that helps maintain the skin’s protective barrier breaks down in the winter months, making it more difficult for your skin to hold onto hydration. Many things rob one’s skin of moisture during the winter. There’s also the increase in use of heating systems, which can be very drying on the skin. People start to wear winter fabrics that can dry out the skin like wool and certain synthetic fabrics.

Anyone can experience dry skin during the cold months, but Black individuals experience it at higher rates. An article on ethnic differences in skin properties published in the National Library of Medicine shows that African Americans experience moisture loss and peeling of the skin at much higher rates than white individuals do. This is a great time to find hydrating skin products you love. Here are products from Black-owned brands to treat dry, cracked skin.

Buttah Skin Gel Cream Moisturizer

Buttah Skin was founded by model and recording artist Dorion Renaud. After spending a lot of time in the spotlight, Renaud wanted a better skincare option for melanin skin and created his own line of products. This gel cream moisturizer features hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin trap in moisture and smooths out lines. It also has grape seed extract for unclogging pores and the patented DuraQuench IQ which helps the skin’s own hydration regulation. The non-greasy formula makes it a hit among those with oily skin.

Nyakio Youth-Infused Baobab Defense Cream

The founder of Nyakio learned many of her skincare secrets from time spent in Africa as a child with a family comprised of medicine men, educators and farmers who taught her about unique uses for natural ingredients. She recalls one family member teaching her how to make a scrub out of ground coffee, and she carried this creativity into her own line of products. This defense cream is enriched with Baobab oil from Ghana and is designed to repair damaged skin, as well as firm and moisturize. It has a lightweight feel, is certified organic and is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

Taylor Beauty Lotions

If you like to shop small, you’ll enjoy this playful brand. Taylor Beauty is owned and operated by a family living in Westchester County, NY. They got the inspiration for their line of ultra-hydrating lotions while on a family vacation, wanting to bring some of the vibrant and tropical ingredients they encountered during their trip to their skincare line. Their lotions include a kiwi, peach, strawberry avocado and “blue jazz” option – or you can get the full set. Customers rave about the scents and the lightweight feel of these lotions.

Skin Buttr Moisturizing Mask

Made by model and mom Tatiana Elizabeth Price, this line offers scrubs, masks and moisturizers made in small batches. This creamy mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin restore its natural hydration, and is loaded with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera, Shea butter, olive oil and almond oil. It’s meant to be used twice a week after a toner and before your moisturizer.

Hanahana Beauty Shea Eucalyptus Body Butter

If you want to uplift working women in Africa while you do your skin a favor, shop this thoughtful brand. Their products use Shea butter from the Katariga Women’s Shea cooperative in Ghana. Each item is made with all natural ingredients, including their line of Shea body butters infused with decadent ingredients like lavender and lemongrass. If you’re looking for a little invigorating wake-me-up from your skincare, go with the eucalyptus butter. In addition to Shea butter, it contains moisturizing mango and cocoa butter, and of course eucalyptus.

The Established Flores All Day Cream

The Established products are made in small batches and use all vegan ingredients. The brand was founded by Essence Iman, who struggled for years with the skin condition keratosis pilaris and needed gentle, minimalist skincare that could tackle seriously dry skin. This all day cream uses plant oils and botanicals along with hydrating omegas, vitamin E and aloe vera to nourish persistently dry skin.

Talula Skincare Body Butter

The founder of Talula skincare Alexis Richardson created the brand after battling eczema for years and struggling to find a product that could soothe her flaky skin. Her products are made with all natural and skin fortifying ingredients and feature minimalist formulas. Her body butter contains nothing more than Shea butter, coconut oil, almond oil, arrowroot powder and a blend of essential oils. The arrowroot contains minerals such as zinc, potassium and B6 that can relieve skin irritation.

Ode To Self De Palma Hydrating & Clarifying Facial Oil

The founder of Ode To Self, Kimberlee Alexandria–Day, was inspired to start her line of skincare by her own desire to remove clutter from her life, including from her ever growing mountain of skincare products. As such, the ingredients lists in the products she offers have minimalist formulas. This facial oil has less than 10 ingredients and is free of dyes and fragrances. What it does have is deeply hydrating jojoba oil, Palmarosa Plant Oil and vitamin E. Just a little goes a long way with this stuff.