According to rapper NBA YoungBoy, there’s no shame in his game when it comes to rocking some goth-inspired makeup.

During a recent conversation with DJ Akademiks on Clubhouse, the Louisiana rapper, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, said that he likes applying Black makeup on his face because it simultaneously makes him feel more like himself, while also like “rockstars.”

“I like doing my face. I like painting my face — putting makeup on,” YoungBoy said.

Describing his affinity for the goth look, he added, “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black, like my eyes and sh*t.”

The rapper also confirmed that a now-viral photo screenshotted from his “Black Ball” music video where he sports black eye makeup and matching lipstick is “100 percent real.”

YoungBoy explained, “That’s me being myself. Just — I don’t know. I feel comfortable that way.”

“[Makeup] give me like the goth feeling, like rockstars,” the rapper expressed.

As you can imagine, the commentary on YoungBoy openly stating that he likes putting on makeup and going for the goth look has included lots of opinions — from trolling haters to support from the rapper’s loyal fans.

Watch YoungBoy’s full “Black Ball” music video down below and peep more of his goth-inspired grungy makeup look.

