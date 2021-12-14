MadameNoire Featured Video

How often have you wished there was more time in the day? It’s a common desire. If you sit down and look at all that you do, you might struggle to find anything you can eliminate, so how do you get more time? The USDA reports that Americans spend an average of 37 minutes a day preparing food and cleaning up after their meals. That’s over four hours a week and 16 hours a month. There’s a chunk of time you could have back if you’d let someone else do the cooking or at least some of the prep work.

If you want to give someone the gift of time for the holidays, consider gifting them a subscription to a meal service. Whether a loved one wants a totally hands-off cooking experience or would like some prepped ingredients before they take over, there are several great Black-owned meal delivery services that would make the perfect holiday gift.

Rebel Chef Meals

Rebel Chef Meals was created by Ashley Hernandez, who took an interest in how food can be used for healing after recovering from a car accident that forced her to take an extended leave of absence from her job. She never returned to that old job, and instead launched her meal delivery service. Based in Atlanta, the company offers pickup of meal packages at various locations around the city every Sunday. They offer snacks starting at $7 and meals starting at $11. Some current dishes include several hash brown bowls, protein-packed snacks like an eggs, nuts and cheese box, vegetarian options like Impossible spaghetti Bolognese, scrumptious salad jars, meat and fish plates.

Fit Chef Toronto

Fit Chef Toronto’s owner and head chef is Amanda Chigumira. The company specializes in clean and healthy meals for both vegans and omnivores, delivered ready to eat at your doorstep. The company offers meal packages of six, 10, 15 or 20 meals all out of their rotating menu of locally sourced, halal ingredients. Diners can mix and match their packages, and can typically choose from around 10 items. Some current dishes to expect include cilantro lime tilapia, eggplant curry, a BBQ sweet potato bowl and the sausage and wild rice stew, to name a few. They deliver all over the Ontario region.

BoyceMode

BoyceMode is based out of New Jersey, and owned by Sam Boyce. Boyce was inspired to learn about the healing powers of food after a long struggle with diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure. His experience fueled the creation of BoyceMode so he could share what he learned with others. His plant-based meals feature an array of flavors and cuisines. Current dishes include the loaded mac ‘n cheese with dairy-free cheese, tempeh bacon and whole wheat pasta, as well as the buffalo chickpeas salad with dairy-free ranch dressing and a plant-based shepherd’s pie.

Field of Greens DFW

Servicing the Dallas Forth Worth Metroplex area, Field of Greens DFW was started by Janel Fields. Fields is originally from New York, and has long been passionate about finding ways to make delicious food healthy. Her company offers weekly meal prep services in addition to family style meals and private chef services. Some current dishes include salmon fried rice, a market cobb salad and teriyaki chicken.

Meal Prep Kingz

The Meal Prep Kingz are based out of San Diego but deliver to much of southern California including Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire. As far as meal subscriptions go, diners can either mix and match from the a-la-carte menu or opt for the chef’s choice plan. You can choose 10 or 15-meal plans, and there are a variety of choices including keto and paleo friendly options. Current dishes include the chicken parmesan with gluten-free pasta, Portobello vegan burger with sweet potato fries, Nashville hot wings and a miso salmon plate – the menu has a sampling from various cuisines that should appeal to most palettes.

MacroBites

If you love a comeback story or to see an underdog get back on top, look into MacroBites. The company was started by childhood friends Fritz, Jarrette, and David who all served time for drug-related crimes in the far back past. But their community loved their comeback and their scrumptious meals, and you will, too. The trio lost their original kitchen during COVID-19, but bounced back in a new location. They pack appropriately proportioned meals and ship them to most of the country. While their meals are healthy, they aren’t shy on flavor. Some of their best sellers include the chicken in lemon garlic piccata sauce over pasta and veggies and the New Orleans strip steak served with red potatoes and asparagus.

Sauce

Based out of Washington D.C, Sauce was founded by registered dietician and chef Jessica Swift after Swift started using her knowledge to help her diabetic father manage his recent diagnosis through food. Sauce offers catering and nutrition consultations in addition to their meal delivery service. In choosing a meal delivery plan, you can specify allergens as well as dietary preferences and chefs will choose from a rotating menu of dishes to fit your needs. Current options include the chicken and kale sweet potato hash, beef chimichurri, chicken mole and jerk cauliflower with citrus sauce.

Chef Nep Kitchen

New York based Chef Nep Kitchen is a meal prep service that will send you all of the ingredients, cut, washed and ready to use, to help you create some of their delicious recipes from home. Their weekly salad kit delivers enough ingredients for 10 scrumptious salads. You can choose your protein source, and opt for shrimp, chicken, salmon or a combination, as well as an all-plant based option. They also offer 10 meals worth of ingredients for entrees that will consist of five completely different recipes. Once again, you can choose your preferred protein. Entrees are well balanced with complex carbs, proteins and vegetables. The company also offers private chef and catering services.