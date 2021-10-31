MadameNoire Featured Video

Back in September, Fugees fans were reeling with excitement after the famed late 90s hip hop trio announced that they were reuniting for an international tour. Now, it appears as though the tour is being postponed until 2022.

On Oct. 29, the “Ooh La La La” hitmakers released a statement through their official Instagram account announcing that their highly anticipated tour would be pushed back to ensure that “all cities on the tour will be fully open” due to a few of the venues being restricted because of COVID-19 measures, NME noted. “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates! Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements,” the statement added.

The influential hip-hop group comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, launched the world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic 1996 sophomore album The Score. The project propelled all three artists to success with hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready Or Not.” The Fugees later went platinum six times and eventually snagged two Grammys including one for Best Rap Album and another for Best R&B Vocal Performance. The Score is also one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time.

Following the announcement, a few fans joked about whether Lauryn Hill had something to do with the tour’s rescheduling.

“Lauryn Hill should be getting ready from now,” wrote one social media goer. While another person chimed in, “Lauryn not present….I’m not going, to which another user replied, “She will be, but 4 hours after.”

Thankfully, Lauryn isn’t the culprit this time. The star has become infamous over the years for showing up hours late to her concerts in the past like in 2018 when she arrived nearly 2 hours late for her shows in Atlanta, Paris, and Brussels during the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill tour. Hill later explained that her tardiness was due to production issues.

Hill poked a bit of fun at her lateness back in August when she appeared on Nas’ track “Nobody” off his critically acclaimed King’s Disease 2.

“My awareness like Keanu in ‘The Matrix’ / I’m saving souls and y’all complaining about my lateness,” she rhymed.

