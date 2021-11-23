MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, Chrissy Teigen has the internet taking sides.

Social media users have been sharing their strong opinions since the model and cookbook author chronicled her experience getting eyebrow transplant surgery over the weekend. While many have criticized Teigen for the posts, deeming them out of touch, others have come to the celebrity’s defense by asking, “Why does everything have to be taken so seriously?”

As seen on Instagram platform @its_onsite, some responded to Teigen’s Instagram Stories posts about her procedure with tweets condemning the star. “How self absorbed and narcissistic do you have to be to get eyebrow transplants… it’s not that serious,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Can she get a compassion implant next?” and “Who gives a d*mn! All these people suffering, and trying to pay bills. They have real problems.”

Some people in the comments of @its_onsite’s post seemed confused about why Teigen’s post caused such negative and fierce reactions. They left comments like, “It’s 👏 her 👏 money 👏 & body👏 move on,” “I’m sorry what did she do to these ppl??😭 ,” and “She didn’t even do nothing wrong, fake outrage.”

One user even penned, “D*mn! Are y’all really this upset? This lady is doing something nice for herself and y’all just can’t let her live!?”

Teigen followed up by taking to her Instagram Stories with a clap back in addition to sharing a snapshot of a headline deeming the backlash she’s received as “rich people problems.” She wrote, “WHY are people so fucking riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack.”

On Sunday (Nov. 21), the 35-year-old star revealed that she underwent eyebrow hair transplant surgery by sharing a few snapshots of herself to her Instagram Stories.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of you head,” Teigen explained in one of the posts. Alongside a photo of her results in another, she wrote, “A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again! teens: do not pluck them all off like I did!!”

This latest incident is just a drop in the bucket when it comes to times Teigen’s been dragged online. That said, it’s confusing why people came at her sideways for publicly sharing about getting an eyebrow transplant when she’s been open about her history with cosmetic surgery throughout the years.

Moreover, Teigen’s been caught up in way more offensive drama in the past.

