MadameNoire Featured Video

After spending several years behind bars, Sheree Whitfield‘s beau, Tyrone Gilliams, has been released from prison, All About The Tea reports.

Gilliams, who is 55 years old, was recently transferred to a halfway house, according to the federal bureau of prisons and reports are already swirling regarding upcoming wedding plans between him and Whitfield.

“Sheree and Tyrone are soul mates, they knew when he got out that the two would marry,” a source told the publication.

Gilliams, a former Penn State baseball star, was arrested in 2011 and charged with wire fraud for “operating a fraudulent United States Treasury Strips investment program.” It was alleged that he “solicited $4 million from an investor for the purposes of trading in United States Treasury Strips, but then misappropriated more than $2 million of the funds,” according to the Department of Justice. He was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

If the reports are true about Gilliams and Whitfield planning a wedding, it wouldn’t be a complete shock. In the past, Whitfield expressed that Gilliams wanted to marry her while behind bars.

“I mean he would love to marry me right now, but I am not marrying someone who is in prison. I am keeping my options open. I meet people all the time and the crazy thing is, no one has been able to hold my attention or grab it,” Whitfield told Us Weekly.“No one has been able to get in my mind and my head.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star went on to say that she would love to explore the possibilities once Gilliams is released from prison.

“He is still around, but I say at the same time, I love him and I have said it before, if he comes home and I am still available and everything is great, what he is doing and what he says he is going to do, then absolutely I can see a future,” she said.

Now that Gilliams has been released, he will have to undergo three years of supervised release, pay $5 million in restitution, and forfeit an additional $5 million.