Comedienne Nicole Byer is opening up about her diagnosis of attention deficit-hyperactive disorder (ADHD).

During her sit down with Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind With Taraji, Byer said finding out about her ADHD diagnosis gave her a “wave of relief.” She said it also helped her learn how to prioritize her tasks which she struggled with because she “gets overwhelmed very easily.”

“I have ideas in my head and I can not put it to paper,” she said. “It’s not that we’re lazy and I don’t know why but I can not focus on things.”

She also discussed the misconceptions around adult ADHD, which affects 4-5% of adults in the United States.

“I think people just think it’s about being a little spacey and forgetful but it’s also, ‘I have to write an outline. I know how to write an outline. I can not write this outline right now,'” she said.

The Nailed It! star added that taking her medication has significantly increased her focus and “makes life easier.” While deciding whether to take medication, which is highly stigmatized in the Black community, Byer had her concerns.

“Will it take away my spontaneity? Will it make me focused to the point where I stop having fun? But I’m not on a high enough dosage for that,” she laughed.

Other celebrities who have also been diagnosed with ADHD include Simone Biles, SZA, Solange Knowles and Will Smith.

The New Jersey native said she’s also learned to not be so critical of herself when she can’t take care of everything on her to-do list.

“I try not to get angry with myself anymore,” she said.

Byer’s appearance on Peace of Mind With Taraji will air on Nov. 22 12 p.m. eastern time. Take a look at a sneak peak below.