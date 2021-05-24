MadameNoire Featured Video

If you were wondering what the details were on SZA and Saweetie’s makeup looks from last night’s Billboard Music Awards, Deanna Paley, the makeup artist behind their snatched faces, gave Madame Noire the inside scoop on how she crafted the looks for each musician respectively while incorporating products from Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath.

In case you missed it, on the red carpet SZA wore a formfitting black Mônot gown with cutout detailing along the bodice and a high slit at the side of the dress — with Paley noted was the inspiration for the singer’s makeup look. As the makeup artist explained, “SZA’s dress was striking and I wanted to bring out her features and keep it classic.“

In order to create the clean and fresh twist on the natural makeup looks SZA usually rocks — while also incorporating inspiration from the dress — Paley used makeup from Charlotte Tilbury to give the “Good Days” singer her signature look with a stunning black cat eye to elongate her eyes and play on the cutouts of the dress.

Paley shared, “I love Charlotte Tilbury because the makeup is iconic and was the perfect fit to help me achieve this subtle classic look.”

As explained to us, SZA’s complexion was prepped with the brand’s Magic Cream Moisturizer, something Paley emphasized “really hydrates the skin and is a great base for makeup application.” After following that up with a face primer, the makeup artist used the brand’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation and Magic Away Concealer before locking everything with tan and deep setting powders and some setting spray. As far as the contour and highlight on SZA’s cheekbones, Paley used the Filmstar Bronze & Glow in Medium to Dark.

Concerning the eyes, Paley said she and her team started with Charolette Tilbury’s Eye Pencil Duo in the shade “Copper Charge” before using the brand’s Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Shadow Pot in “Star Gold.” According to her, the look came together with the Palette of Pops Luxury Eyeshadow Palette. The makeup artist’s “signature sharp wing” was done on SZA using the brand’s Feline Flick Eyeliner.

To achieve this glossy lip, Paley went on to highlight that two nude shaded lipsticks were mixed and added on top of the singer’s lips — that were lined with a brown shade — before things were finished off with a clear gloss.

Although the outfit inspired the makeup look in Saweetie’s case as well, Paley explained that otherwise with the “Icy Grl” she took a different approach. When coming together with the peachy, pink, and soft makeup that the rapper rocked, Paley shared, “Her look was playful and full of color and we wanted the makeup to compliment that.”

The makeup artist specified that she chose to use Pat McGrath because of the “exceptional product quality and bold colors and pigments” that the brand offers. “I absolutely love the new Divine Blush Collection,” she noted, “there’s a perfect shade for every occasion.”

To recreate Saweetie’s look, Paley said that on Saweetie’s complexision she started with the brand’s Sublime Perfection Foundation in the shade Medium 8. To add a pop of color, she used the shades “Desert Orchid” with a touch of “Nymphette” from the Divine Blush Collection to dust along the cheeks. Additionally, she used the brand’s Perma Precision Eyeliner to give Saweetie a sharp winged cat-eye similar to SZA’s — and to complete the look, Paley said she used the “Nude Venus” Lip Shine and topped it off with some “Bronze Divinity” Gloss.