After a video of him assaulting his son’s mother went viral, former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. According to the New York Post, the 31-year-old was arrested by police in Orlando, Florida without any resistance. Stacy fled Florida, where the incident occurred, then fled to Nashville and then came back to Florida with intentions of turning himself in, TMZ reported.

Stacy is currently in Orange County Jail. If convicted he is facing 15 years in prison.

In a home surveillance video, Stacy is seen in the home of Kristin Evans while visiting their five- month-old son. Stacy gets engaged and throws Evans across the room and she flies into the television and then falls on the floor. Stacy then approaches her and she pleads that he not hit her but he proceeds to throw something in her face and then pick up from the floor and throw her into the baby’s walker.

“While she was still on the floor pleading for him to stop, he picked her up and body-slammed her onto a baby walker, causing the object to break,” an arrested affidavit said according to the Post.

After his arrest, Evans shared that she wanted more charges brought against Stacy.

“Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!!,” she captioned an Instagram post of Stacy’s mugshot. “We are halfway there. CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!”

Stacy and Evans met in 2019 while Stacy was the Wellness Coordinator for a former team he played for called the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. Evans told FOX 35 that they began dating August of that year but were on-and-off again. She alleged that he became more physically abusive after the birth of their infant son.