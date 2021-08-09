MadameNoire Featured Video

Queer hip-hop icon Da Brat is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DaBaby’s controversial remarks. The rapper’s homophobic comments spewed at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last month have gained a wave of backlash from fans and celebs. However, Da Brat was careful to remind folks that although the “Rockstar” rhymer is big in hip hop right now, his nasty words don’t reflect the views of the entire community.

“Back in the day it wasn’t cool,” Da Brat said of being openly gay in hip-hop during an interview with TMZ Live. ​​“Now it’s 2021 so it’s a different vibe, totally, and people are 100% supportive.”

The “Give It 2 You” artist came out as a lesbian last year among whispers of her marriage to Kaleidoscope Hair mogul Jesseca DuPart.

DaBaby who made jarring comments about gay people living with HIV and Aids, offered an apology to fans on August 2 after he was dropped from a large number of festival lineups and sponsorships.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

Da Brat added that she feels as though people should ignore the rapper’s damaging remarks, although a slew of HIV awareness organizations have written to the star about educating him on his insensitive statements.

“At a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical,” a letter penned by GLAAD in addition to few other organizations leading the way in HIV awareness read. “We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.”

“We believe that you now have an opportunity to not just move past this unfortunate incident, but to use your platform and celebrity to heal not harm,” they added.

DaBaby hasn’t issued a statement on why he decided to delete his Instagram apology.