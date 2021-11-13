MadameNoire Featured Video

The mother of Jashyah Moore, the New Jersey teen that was missing was a month, has been arrested. According to PIX 11, Jamie Moore was arrested and charged with two counts child endangerment and neglect. Her three-year-old son was also removed from her custody due to her being accused of physical abuse and neglect. Moore and her daughter were not reunited after she was found due to claims she made about her life at home.

The 14-year-old girl, who disappeared on Oct. 14, was found on Nov. 12 in Harlem near West 111th street and Lenox avenue. She was spotted by a Good Samaritan who approached her and asked if she was the missing girl from New Jersey. She initially denied her identity but then admitted she was Jashyah Moore.

Moore had been adamant that her daughter would never run away from home and that she had been kidnapped.

“She was abducted,” Moore told PIX 11. “I don’t know who did it, but we’re looking for you.”

Moore did indeed run away and told NYPD officers that she ran away because she was not happy at home. During her month-long disappearance, she changed her appearance by cutting her braids off and even made her way to a shelter in Brooklyn, New York.

“Obviously, this was an extremely resilient and resourceful young lady, and she decided she wanted to be someplace other than where she had been,” Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said during a news conference.

According to CBS, Moore was also not enrolled in school. She was previously enrolled in the Irvington school district and her mother disenrolled her in order to transfer her to the East Orange school district but that never happened.

Moore and her three-year-old brother are now under the supervision of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.