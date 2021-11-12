MadameNoire Featured Video

After missing for one month, Jashyah Moore has been found alive. The 14-year-old New Jersey teen was found in New York, CNN reported. MADAMENOIRE ran the story on Nov. 10, in an effort to amplify awareness around Moore’s case and get the community involved, considering mainstream media falls short on coverage around Black girls who become missing.

“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services. She will be returned to New Jersey shortly,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said in a news release.

Moore was found on Nov. 11, in Harlem on West 111th Street and Lenox Avenue around 7 p.m, CBS reported. Someone noticed her on the street and called the police. When officers approached her, she initially denied her identity but soon admitted they she was indeed Jashyah Moore.

Moore’s mother Jamie was adamant that her daughter didn’t run away and that she was kidnapped.

“She did not run away,” Moore said on Nov. 8 at a press conference. “She was abducted. I don’t know who did it, but we’re looking for you.”

Moore was last seen at a store on Central Avenue in East Orange on Oct. 14. Her mother had sent her to the store but when Moore returned home and realized she didn’t have her EBT card, she left to retrace her steps and ended up at a nearby deli. In surveillance footage, Moore was seen with an older man who bought candy and a beverage for her. The two left the store together.

Search efforts for Moore were intense. Search parties were organized and police even searched a pond inside Monte Irvin Park in Orange, New Jersey. Moore was found after the reward was increased to $20,000.

More details will be provided during a news conference on Nov. 12.