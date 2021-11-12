French police released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody on Thursday night without charge as they continue investigating an attack on Diallo’s teammate, Kheira Hamraoui.

The authorities arrested Diallo, 26, and one other person (still unidentified at this time) on Wednesday morning. The two have been questioned regarding any connection to an incident wherein Hamraoui was pulled out of a car and her legs were beaten with an iron bar by two masked men.

“The 26-year-old midfielder is being accused of orchestrating an attack on Hamraoui after a team event in Paris on Nov. 4,” TMZ detailed. Diallo’s possible motive for allegedly ordering the attack on her teammate could have been over playing time, according to the source.

Some reports state Diallo was driving Hamraoui home when the attack happened. The assault, which went on for two minutes, left Hamraoui needing medical attention and stitches on her hands and legs.

ESPN outlined, “Hamraoui and Diallo, both midfielders, play for PSG [Paris Saint-Germain] and France’s national team.”

The PSG said it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed” in a statement made public on Nov. 10. The national women’s soccer team also confirmed that it’s “taken all necessary measures” to guarantee its players’ safety and are working with the police to get to the bottom of who was responsible for Hamraoui’s injuries.

Following Diallo’s release, the organization released a follow-up statement on Nov. 11. It mentioned the team’s continued support for the players so they can “overcome this ordeal as soon as possible.”

The organization “reiterates its confidence in the justice system to shed full light on the events.”

Diallo started as a midfielder in a 4-0 winning match for PSG against Real Madrid in UEFA Women’s Champions League earlier this week on Tuesday.

Diallo hasn’t been charged with anything related to Hamraoui’s assault. Furthermore, the Versailles police department and prosecutors haven’t presented any evidence currently disproving the 26-year-old’s innocence.

Since the investigation is ongoing, we’ll keep you posted as this story progresses.

RELATED CONTENT: “Courtney Williams & Crystal Bradford Fired From The Atlanta Dream After Controversial Fight Video Surfaces”