MadameNoire Featured Video

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford are in deep trouble.

Earlier this year, the two Atlanta Dream players were caught on camera trading blows outside a day club in Atlanta during a massive brawl. In the short clip, Williams can be seen shoving and violently punching a group of women as they throw jabs at one another. Her teammate, Crystal Bradford, is also seen kicking and slamming into the women amid the altercation.

According to ESPN, Williams posted the video of the fight to her Youtube account on Oct. 3 where she poked fun at the heated exchange that occurred back in May, according to the video’s timestamp. The outlet noted that in portions of Williams’s 39-minute long YouTube video, she appeared to “make light” of the situation, explaining that she felt outnumbered by the women involved in the brawl. Her girlfriend and Youtube personality, Glamazontay, also appeared alongside her. The South Florida alum quickly deleted the video and issued an apology on Twitter stating that she didn’t want to represent “the organization” or herself “in a negative way,” TMZ reported

“I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward,” she added.

However, it appears as though Williams’s apology may have come a little too late. Marcus Crenshaw, an agent representing the WNBA players, said that the Atlanta Dream has officially decided to nix the basketball stars following the controversial video.

“I talked to them, and they told me they didn’t want to bring both back,” Crenshaw said of the team’s decision on the Girls Talk Sports TV show on Instagram.

Crenshaw further explained that the players would become unrestricted free agents. He said he believes that the Dream is canning both Williams and Bradford out of embarrassment of the incident going public. According to him, the league “knew about the situation months ago.”

“Right now, the team is trying to act like they have the morals, and [they’re] making [the players] some sort of scapegoats by saying they got put off the Dream because of the altercation,” he said.

According to Crenshaw, Williams believed that she could openly discuss what happened during the fight because The Dream had not penalized her when they became aware of the altercation back in May.

“She didn’t maliciously put it out there because she was trying to ruin her reputation or the Dream. She was simply being a YouTuber, She’s not happy that she did it. Courtney took the video down. Courtney understands the severity of the video,” he added.

The team issued an official statement to Insider following the news on Oct. 4 stating that they were looking to gather more details about the incident.

“The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization,” the statement read. “We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”

RELATED CONTENT: Candace Parker Makes HERstory As First WNBA Player On NBA2K22 Cover