Fans jokingly think Young M.A was ready to “risk it all” in a cute clip of the “No Mercy” rapper meeting Halle Berry for the first time.

Young M.A says, “Oh my gosh, oh my gosh… y’all don’t understand,” as she seemingly blushes when Berry embraces her with a hug. The rapper shared her excitement, despite appearing at a loss for words as Berry stood by her and laughed.

“Woah, oh my…” Young M.A said to Berry, before lowering her head briefly so the two could touch cheek-to-cheek.

The video was just a small glimpse at the encounter — but it was wholesome and enduring to see Young M.A cheesing so hard while meeting the Oscar-winning actress.

In The Shade Room’s re-post, Instagram users left comments underneath the clip like “Lmao she ont know what to do 😂😍,” “Young M.A finna risk it all!!! 😂😂😂” and “I’d be the same way I love Halle 😍😍😍.”

Young M.A is just one of the various female musicians to feature on the soundtrack of Berry’s soon-to-be-released Netflix film “Bruised.” The album also features hip-hop femcees like Cardi B, the City Girls, Latto and more. Notably, the project also serves as the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack ever.

“Bruised” will be available to stream on Nov. 19.