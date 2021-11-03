MadameNoire Featured Video

Kashdoll recently took to Twitter and gave her opinion on why women often find themselves in relationships with men who have hurt them more than once.

“I think women take men [back] over and over again [because] they’re afraid of being alone,” she tweeted.

Her viewpoint sparked a conversation about break-ups to make-ups on social media. While some pointed out how manipulation, settling and co-dependency play a role, singer Tank entered the chat with a different perspective. In the comments of a repost of Kashdoll’s tweet by The Neighborhood Talk, the “Please Don’t Go” singer said that this pattern has more to do with how men and women are “designed.”

Women by design are nurturing. Women by design are forgiving. Women by desire are forgiving and desire companionship to be supportive and uplifting. Men by design take advantage of that leaving more damage and even more issues than what are innate. Women are better at building and men are better at destroying . But we can’t live without you and you can’t live without us. Hell of a cycle.

Another Twitter user said sometimes women stay in such a cycle because the Peoria their man has keeps their hope alive.

“Facing facts that the potential of him I desired, will always be just that. It was not wanting to give up what I had gotten used to, it was my comfort zone. It was easier to fight a fight I been training for versus getting in the ring with someone new.”

Another woman added that women think they can often inspire the man who is hurting them to change their ways.

“Or they think they can change them.. he ain’t gonna change unless HE want to sis .. don’t keep wasting yall time .. the right man will do right by yall.”

Some women put companionship so high on their priority list that they would rather have a less than decent man than no man at all.