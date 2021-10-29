MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2022, black-ish is going out with a bang. The series is known for its guest stars but for their final season they snagged the biggest of them all. Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama will be joining the likes of Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis for the farewell season.

“#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star,” read a tweet from the black-ish Twitter account.

The Becoming author said she was just as excited to guest star as we are to watch her show off her acting skills.

“I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode,” Obama tweeted. “I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Back in May, the show’s creator Kenya Barris revealed that the eighth season will be its last via Instagram.

To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON. In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way! This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period… especially on a network television comedy.

Black-ish had a successful run for the past seven seasons. There was an average of 2.63 million viewers tuning in and the show received accolades like five NAACP awards, one Emmy, two Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.

Thankfully, the black-ish spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish are sticking around. Another spin-off, Old-ish, which will star Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, is also in the works.