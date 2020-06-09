Jay Ellis Sometimes Feels “Guilty” For Bringing His Daughter “Into This World,” But Remains Hopeful

Insecure star Jay Ellis got real about his fears of parenting in a recent interview with The Talk on Tuesday. When asked his thoughts around the protests and demonstrations, Ellis was candid and honest.

“I’ve been out to other protests. I’ve been out to some of the gun reform stuff. I’ve been out for other Black Lives Matter moments, and this was different,” he began. “You know it was—The number of people is amazing. It was inspiring. It was beautiful to see such a diverse crowd of people, all fighting for each other, fighting against police brutality. Everyone was peaceful. And when you think on top of that COVID is out there, so many people are putting themselves on the line.”

Ellis, who is in an interracial relationship with his fiance Nina Senicar, recently took to the streets to protest police brutality and racial equality, in the aftermath of the back to back deaths of Black Americans. Senicar shared recent imagery of the couple attending a demonstration in Hollywood on Sunday.

A drone view of the protests went viral on on social media, where local officials say over 50,000 people were in attendance, according to YahooNews.

The date also marked a pivotal moments for Ellis and Senicar, marking the first birthday of their daughter Nora Grace. Senicar and Ellis have maintained a semblance of privacy after beginning their romance in 2015 by seldomly sharing imagery of their family on social media.

Comedian Sheryl Underwood moved the conversation to his family and Ellis’ answer summarized his emotions around fatherhood and the state of the world in a very vulnerable moment.

“You know iust, it’s a challenge,” he continued. “I thought just going to work and shooting 13, 14 hours with a baby was tough but this is a whole new thing. I think there are moments when I look at her and I feel guilty that I brought her into this world and where we’re at right now.”

“But then, you know, again, moments like seeing so many different people — faiths, backgrounds, pronouns, sexual orientations — marching for the same thing it makes me feel so happy and hopeful for the world that she’ll live in. It wasn’t the world that my parents had to endure when they were younger or my grandparents had to endure. It’s been crazy, but I try to see the silver lining in all this going on.”