This year’s Soul Train Awards will go down in New York City’s legendary Apollo Theater for the first time in history.

The show’s new venue marks a switch from filming in Las Vegas for its last several tappings. This year, it will tape and debut on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific respectively via BET and BET Her.

2021 ceremony will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Soul Train the television show’s debut in our homes and on our TV screens. Commemorating the show’s representation of Black culture and entertainment, in addition to recognizing the works of contemporary artists, the Soul Train Awards first debuted in 1987.

“The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof,” shared the Apollo’s Executive Producer, Kamilah Forbes, while speaking on the Soul Train Awards’ venture to Harlem’s iconic house of talent with the AP.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will be returning as this year’s hosts, a joy to many viewers fond of the award ceremony.

BET’s Connie Orlando noted that the brand is “thrilled to welcome back the incomparable pair.”

The executive also stated that Campbell and Arnold’s energy, “like that of the awards, remains unparalleled,” and that “our hosts are a great complement to this year’s special event, celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with electrifying performances that will keep everyone buzzing.”

In a press release, Campbell said “producing and hosting the Soul Train Awards for the last three years with my childhood friend [Arnold] has truly been one of the high points of my life.”

“Yet, upon hearing Tichina and I would be filming at the World Famous Apollo this year,” Campbell added, “we literally lost our minds with excitement. It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with Don Cornelius’s legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the Apollo stage is mind-blowing to both of us!”

Arnold added, “Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic Soul Train Awards at the World Famous Apollo is truly a childhood dream come true.”

“I’m honored to stand beside Tisha and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show.”

