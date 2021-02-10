MadameNoire Featured Video

Besties Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are teaming up to produce and co-host a new talk show that’s planned to be on our TV screens sometime soon. With the show still said to be in development, the former Martin co-stars recently shed some light on what we can hope to expect from their exciting upcoming project.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Campbell and Arnold’s show, “tentatively titled Tisha & Tichina Have Issues,” will feature the famous duo co-hosting from their respective homes. While the two have honest and open discussions, we’ll also hear input from different well-known guest stars every episode. “From never-before-heard personal tales to current events,” what will make Campbell and Arnold’s show different from other talk shows is that celebrity guests will also be accompanied by one of their own long-time friends. Apparently, this unique take will help offer “a fresh perspective and inside accounts” to the juicy stories that inevitably will be told by the celebs themselves.

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long…we finish each other’s jokes!” Campbell said. Speaking on her excitement about the upcoming show, she added, “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

Echoing the eagerness to have a closer connection with their fans, Arnold said she was also happy to be working with her friend once again, and noted that because everyone is relying on TV more than ever these days, having a “dream” like this come true is a really big deal to her.

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” she said. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”

Since they’re still in the early stages of development, Tisha & Tichina Have Issues doesn’t have an air date yet. However, because we’ve seen Campbell and Arnold’s energy play out on-screen before, we have even more of a reason to believe that their banter in this new talk show will help it be a hit. Will you be watching?