The culprit who burglarized Rihanna’s home back in 2018 has finally been sentenced. Tyress Williams, 22, was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading no contest to burglary charges, the Daily Mail reported. He was charged with six counts of first-degree residential burglary, gang conspiracy and one count of attempted residential burglary.

The Savage x Fenty founder wasn’t the only celebrity whose home got hit by Williams. He also robbed the houses of other celebrities including Christina Milian, former Los Angeles Dodgers player Yaisel Puig and Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams, according to various reports. Williams didn’t commit these crimes alone. The other bandits included then 19-year-old Jshawne Daniels, Damaji Hall, who was 18 at the time, and Hall’s mother Ashle, 34. They were all involved in a bigger plot to rob more celebrities and 12 others were also arrested and hit with gang conspiracy, burglary and robbery charges.

Williams, Daniels and the Halls were caught after they were pulled over in an unrelated traffic stop. When police found a firearm, two passports belonging to a couple who lived at a North Hollywood and stolen property that ended up belonging to Woods in the car, they were all arrested.

Captain Lillian Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Department Commercial Crimes Division said a list of celebrities that they planned to rob was later found. He added that they would schedule their robberies according to their victims’ tour dates so they could steal their valuables when they weren’t home. They had planned on robbing the homes of LeBron James, Viola Davis and Matt Damon next.

“Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilized to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognized and cart away the stolen goods,” Carranza said at a press conference in 2018.