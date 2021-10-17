MadameNoire Featured Video

Solange is continuing to build her own “Seat at the Table.”

On Oct. 13, the 35-year-old artist announced the debut of her inaugural free library. Variety notes that the project, which is spearheaded by her multidisciplinary platform, studio, and creative agency Saint Heron, will feature rare books and art created by Black writers and artists. The aim is to educate readers on the vast depth of Black creativity and expression— all of which can be explored, studied, and researched using the platform.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the company shared that they also hope to “preserve, collect and uplift the stories” of Black creators’ along with their “works and archives.” On Oct. 18, the 50 book collection will launch exclusively on Saint Heron’s website and will run until the end of November. Readers will have the ability to borrow any book from the series free of charge for up to 45 days.

The Saint Heron Library’s first season will be guest-curated by Rosa Duffy of the Atlanta-based Community Bookstore and Reading Room, For Keeps Books. Aesop Skincare will also help to sponsor the project. The library will launch with books including “a signed 1st edition copy of “In Our Terribleness” by Leroi Jones,“ Austin Clarke’s “The Meeting Point” and Luis Lopez’s “Lumumba” among others works.

Solange released a statement to Variety about the exciting project that read:

“The Saint Heron Library continues the work we have been building by preserving collections of creators with the urgency they deserve. Together we seek to create an archive of stories and works we deem valuable. These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement, so that the works are integrated into our collective story and belong and grow with us. I look forward to the Saint Heron library continuously growing and evolving and over the next decade becoming a sacred space for literature and expressions for years to come.”

If you’d like to find out more about The Saint Heron Library, visit saintheron.com.

Congrats to Solange!

