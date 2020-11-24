Madamenoire Featured Video

Solange Knowles is happily off the market, and she confirmed that by sharing a photo of herself with her current beau, Gio Escobar.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of herself via Instagram over the weekend all smiles with him in the sunshine. Escobar, born Giovanni Cortez (he’s Puerto Rican by the way), is a musician like Knowles. The 25-year-old founded a Brooklyn based “experimental” jazz and hip-hop group called Standing on the Corner. Knowles is known for her own experimentation in music, so we can already see why the two would be drawn to one another. He worked on her recent When I Get Home album.

This image comes after the singer announced around this time last year that she had parted ways with husband Alan Ferguson. The news came after speculation about their marriage and video surfacing of Knowles dancing with another man at her Met Gala after-party. That man seems to be Escobar.

She said she struggles with her health (she was diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder) changed her outlook on a lot of things.

“The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. Within that stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear,” she wrote at the time. “11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. A n*gga ain’t perfect, but I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universes grace. May all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

Knowles and Ferguson married November 16, 2014 in probably one of the most trendsetting weddings in recent memory. We can’t tell you how many people started taking wedding photos inspired by the formation of the star and her bridal party.

She is now moving forward with Escobar, and according to a source who spoke to the New York Post this week, their relationship is not new, but it’s clearly special to her.

“[He] is her boo. People know,” the source said. “It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.”

“She’s super happy and they’re a happy couple,” they added. “They’re very cute together.”