The Club House app is quickly becoming the place for elusive tea from celebrities. Kevin Hart made headlines after hopping in one of the rooms to defend his comedy special. Mulatto caught some additional backlash for her comments regarding colorism.

And now, rapper Bow Wow is spilling relationship secrets about some of his peers in the music industry.

If you’ve ever listened to a Bow Wow interview, you know that him telling stories he probably shouldn’t be is a part of the brand but generally he keeps the inappropriate overshares to his business.

Not this time.

On Club House, Bow Wow off-handedly said, everyone knows that Solange and Lil Wayne dated.

But we really didn’t.

The news came as a shock to more than a few people. For several reasons. One, the fact that they were able to keep it a secret but also the fact that Wayne and Solange seem like very different people.

Outside of the New Orleans connection and love of music, I don’t know what else they might have had in common. We all know Solange has been very vocal about racism and oppression against Black folk in all arenas of life. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne is out here acting like racism is a thing of the past. But given the fact that Bow Wow didn’t give a timeline for their relationship, music and NOLA may have been more than enough at the time.

Note WhosDatedWho reports that the two were an item between 2006-2008.

Who knows.

This wouldn’t be the first time Lil Wayne has been linked to some women we wouldn’t necessarily pick for him. He has a child with Lauren London. Christina Milan called him the love of her life at one time. There are even rumors that Wayne has been linked to Keri Hilson and Meagan Good.

After all, we never know the full depth of who these celebrities really are.

In her own romantic life, Solange has first married to Daniel Smith, who also happens to be the father of her child, from 2004-2007.

In 2014, she married Alan Ferguson. Knowles announced her separation from the music director in 2019. Solange has reportedly been linked to fellow artist Wale, former football player Julius Peppers, NBA player JR Smith, and is now currently dating music producer Gio Escobar.