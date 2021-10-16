MadameNoire Featured Video

Raven-Symoné has been in show business since she was the tender age of three and no she is sitting down with TV One’s Uncensored to reflect on her storied career.

As she reminisced, she opened up about her experience on The View, which she joined in season 18. The Cosby Show star said working on the show was one her most “stressful” experiences ever. She said that joining the show was a difficult decision but besides the fact that she was asked to join by Whoopi Goldberg, she gave it the green light because she didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of other childhood stars.

“Everybody I grew up with in the industry in my age bracket, Lindsey [Lohan] and all these people, made their transition to adulthood by oversexualizing themselves,” she said. “I decided to go on to The View to show my adulthood by my brain.”

The 35-year-old said that when she first signed on, she was told by folks behind the scenes that there would be more of a focus on pop culture instead of politics. As she got settled into the hosting gig, she found herself blindsided by the topics brought up at the roundtable.

She said she cautioned execs about her unpopular opinions and told them, “Trust me, ya’ll don’t want to hear what I have to say. I am a millennial, I don’t believe in any of this old school stuff that actually running the country. I’m gonna get in trouble. Ultimately…we where I am now…and I’m okay with that.”

TV One’s Uncensored with Raven-Symoné airs on Oct. 17 at 10:00 p.m EST.