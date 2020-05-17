Raven Symone Discusses Reluctance To Take On Lesbian Role: ‘I Was Scared’

Raven-Symone has been in the acting business since she was three-years-old and with credits like The Cosby Show, The Cheetah Girls and That’s So Raven, her roles have always been family friendly. When she starred in the 2015 film A Girl Like Grace, she took on a more provocative role. She played a lesbian bully named Mary, a role she recently revealed she was reluctant about. While chatting with her co-star Garcelle Beauvais, she discussed why she was so hesitant to take on the role even though she came out as gay back in 2012.

“I was scared,” she said during their convo on the Going To Bed With Garcelle podcast. “I was scared for my mom to see it. I was scared for my mom to see me kiss a girl on screen. That was a lot of mixed emotions that I’m still ironing out. Nothing wrong with it, it’s just when I watch it, I see the clip where I’m shaking and it’s like my legs spread open. I’m like ‘Oh My gosh!’”

The View host added that that is the furthest she will ever go for a movie role.

“That’s all [that] you’ll ever see of my body, ever.”

The former child star also discussed what it was like for her figuring out her sexuality when she was younger.

“It’s hard though,” she continued. “I remember my mom used to be like he’s so sexy, and I’m like, but she’s sexy too. Why don’t you say that? Why am I the only one thinking that she’s sexy too? But, you’re only talking about him. Is something wrong with me?”

Last year, she told Variety that she came out to help normalize being in the LGBT community and inspire others to feel comfortable in their own skin.

“While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I’m out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable,” she said. “It is about that one person who you’ll never see or meet who watches the show and feels that confidence to just say, ‘Hey, guess what? I’m gay. And if you can’t accept me, it’s okay, because I see Raven pushing through.’ That feels good. It’s a hard journey, though. It’s difficult.”