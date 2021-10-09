MadameNoire Featured Video

Phaedra Parks has been keeping busy since her exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017. Besides being a single mother to her sons Ayden and Dylan, she’s still an attorney and mortician. Now Parks has found a way to fit dating into her jam-packed schedule.

“I’m dating and having a wonderful time,” Parks told Page Six.

Parks’ divorce from Apollo Nida was finalized in 2017 and now that the married life is behind her she isn’t sure if she would walk down the aisle again.

“People often ask me if I want to be remarried,” she said. “I’m looking for love but I’m not sure that I want to be married again because I like dating. I like having fun, I like laughing, I like lavish gifts!”

In order to catch Parks’ eye, she said a man has to be “very confident in himself, can support me and really be able to handle his own under any circumstance.” She added that he must exude “youthfulness” and also have a thing for “dangerous sports.”

Raising her children during the pandemic has been challenging, Parks added. With the killings of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor , she has had to have conversations with Ayden, whose a middle schooler, and Dylan, a third grader, that she didn’t think would be as taxing.

“It was very tough because Ayden and Dylan go to a very elite private school where they are the minority,” she said. “A lot of people did not share our political views and it was very difficult to explain to them why it was important to fight back against things like police brutality. There have been very interesting conversations that I thought I would never have with my children because it sounds so much like the ‘60s.”