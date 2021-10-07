MadameNoire Featured Video

Tracee Ellis Ross is living that #AuntieLife and loving every moment of it.

On Tuesday, the fashionable actress posted an adorable clip of herself spending time with her niece Everlee Ernestine Ross, who turns two years old next week according to PEOPLE.

“I’m going to kiss your cheek right now,” Tracee says to Everlee in the clip before planting a sweet smooch on the smiling toddler’s cheek. “Will you kiss my cheek right now? 1, 2, 3, go!” she asked Everlee before receiving a kiss on the cheek from the child in return. Towards the end of the clip, the two further celebrated their bond by giving each other a high five.

“Auntie Tracee in full effect. Gosh do I love these babies!” the Black-ish actress commented underneath the short video. In a follow-up post from that same day, Tracee additionally shared a group photo of herself, her niece, and her sisters Rhonda and Chudney, Everlee’s mom.

RELATED CONTENT: “Should White People Use The Word Auntie With Older Black Women?”

In the comments, Tracee’s followers could relate to the joys of being an auntie, and they noted the special role aunties play in our lives. They said things like:

“Auntie Club is the Best Club EVER!!!” “Being an auntie is the best,” “Being an aunt is by far one of my favorite, roles! Love it here❤️,” and “Aunties are life treasures.”

Earlier this year, the Emmy-nominated actress said despite not being married and having children of her own, she’s learned to love and embrace her life as it is. Moreover, she spoke about how she’s tired of society putting pressure on women to get married.

“I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding,” Tracee shared. “And I would still love all of that but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Tracee Ellis Ross Discusses The Joys Of Being Single: ‘I Have Learned To Have A Productive Relationship With Loneliness'”

Tracee’s posts only reminded us of how fulfilling being an auntie is for both us and the neices and nephews we impact. Even if we’re not blood-related, bringing some auntie magic into someone’s life and sharing that bond is something to always be celebrated. Shout out to all the aunties out there!