World Smile Day has been celebrated since the year 1999, however, its inspiration comes from the year 1963, when graphic designer Harvey Ball created the smiley face. Because the iconic smiley face has been so widely commercialized over the years, World Smile Day was created to celebrate the original nature of the image. It’s a day when people are to do small acts of kindness to make others smile. Hopefully, we all look for ways to do this every day, but it never hurts to have a holiday for a little extra motivation.

In a world where everybody is so busy and when we spend every moment possible scrolling on our phones rather than looking at the humans around us, it’s important to remember to connect IRL. This is especially true following a pandemic, when quarantines and travel bans made it particularly difficult to be there the way we wanted to for loved ones. But acts of kindness can be done for strangers, neighbors, acquaintances, and more. In fact, doesn’t it make your day when someone you don’t know at all does something kind for you? It probably instills your faith in humanity a bit more. Be that for somebody else. Here are small acts of kindness to commit on World Smile Day.

Leave a good review/take the survey

You’re asked to leave a review or take a survey for a lot. After you call your bank, your insurance company, your credit card company, your Internet company…you name it. When you dine at a restaurant or stay at a hotel, sometimes you’re asked to leave a review. This might seem like a nuisance to you, but businesses and careers are built on good reviews. If you were happy with the service provided by a business or person, fill out that survey. Leave that review. Give them high remarks. It means everything to them and probably only takes you a few minutes.