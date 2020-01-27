“It Was The Worst Day Of My Life” Tinashe Recounts Learning Ex Ben Simmons Was Dating Kendall Jenner

For as much as the Kardashian woman complained about Jordyn Woods, they have their own track record of snatching the men other [Black] women are dating from right out under their noses. It happened with Kim, Amber and Kanye. It happened with Blac Chyna, Kylie and Tyga. And it happened with Khloe, Lamar and his ex-wife Liza Morales. And Khloe, Tristan Thompson and the mother of his son, Jordan Craig.

Something similar happened with singer Tinashe, model Kendall Jenner, and Philadelphia 76er’s player, Ben Simmons. While it might not have been “stealing” perse, the timeline of the ending of Tinashe and Ben’s relationship and the start of his relationship with Kendall is questionable.

This weekend, attending the annual Roc Nation Brunch, Tinashe shared that she learned of Simmons’ relationship with Jenner “in real time.” Simmons and Jenner began dating in May 2018, the same month she and Simmons ended their two-month relationship.

Tinashe told US Weekly, “It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK.” When asked if she had a drink after learning of the new union, Tinashe said, ““I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was, like, wasted for months. But I’m OK now… It was terrible. It was bad. Like, it was bad, but I’m good now.”

Later, Tinashe famously told TMZ that while Simmons was out with Jenner, he was texting her.

Eventually, fans began accusing Tinashe of stalking Simmons. She took to Twitter to address the accusation.

Simmons and Jenner reportedly split two months after Tinashe’s message but the two have been seen out together since then, leading to rumors of reconciliation. She has been spotted at one of his games and the two reportedly spent New Year’s Eve together.

Hopefully, he’ll fare better than the other Black men who attach themselves to that family. Either way, we’re happy Tinashe is in a better place now.