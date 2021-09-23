MadameNoire Featured Video

Amid a small “structural fire,” emergency services were sent to Will Smith’s Calabasas, California, estate on Monday, Sept. 20. Despite an ambulance accompanying fire trucks to the property, no injuries were reported.

According to Page Six, the 150-acre estate is worth an estimated . A source who spoke with the outlet detailed that emergency services entered the compound around 3:30 pm on Monday. While it’s currently unclear where exactly the fire happened within the estate, the source also noted that there was extensive “smoke damage.”

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department confirmed the news of the fire as well.

Page Six additionally reported that The Smiths own “several neighboring properties” in the area and that Sante-Fe-based architect Stephen Samuelson was the one who helped them form the properties into the Calabasas estate.

RELATED CONTENT: “Willow Smith, 19, Buys Gorgeous First Home In Malibu For $3.1 Million”

Just the day before the fire, MADAMENOIRE reported that Jada Pinkett-Smith celebrated her 50th birthday with Will and the rest of the family at a roller rink-themed bash. Read more about that here.