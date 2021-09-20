MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor and comedian Chris Rock revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 19.

The Fargo star took to Twitter to announce the news, urging his fans to “get vaccinated.”

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” he added. The status of his condition remains unknown.

Back in May, The SNL alum told Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show that he had received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Rock joked that he even “skipped the line” to receive the shot because of his star status.

“I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock said. “I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside Betty White, step aside old people, Judge Judy,'” he laughed.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that while people who are fully vaccinated can still contract COVID-19, vaccinated individuals are far less likely to be hospitalized or potentially die from the disease.

Yale Medicine reported that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a “72 percent overall efficacy and 86 percent efficacy against severe disease from COVID in the U.S,” while Moderna shows 90 percent efficacy against combating the virus and a 95 percent efficacy rate for preventing serious and potentially life-threatening complications caused by the contagious disease.

The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing infection, but a study conducted by BioNTech back in July revealed that people’s immunity to the virus began to “wane off” after the required two doses. Efficacy rates against the virus fell by 64 percent after just six months.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are still “11 times more likely to die” from the contagious virus and “10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease,” a study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, CNN reported.