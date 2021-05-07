MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s a cliché but it’s true, relationships are hard work. It can be difficult navigating another person’s quirks, moods, history etc. But Iyanla Vanzant says that the only real relationship you’re in is the one with yourself.

And we have to agree.

Recently, comedian Chris Rock opened up about a new level of self discovery that he knows now, in retrospect played a huge role in the way he has been able to be in his romantic relationships with women.

During a recent interview with Extra, Rock spoke about how he’s doing and feeling now at this point in the pandemic, when things are starting to open back up.

Rock said, “I’m doing well…I lost a lot of people, man…The ones that are here are doing well…You gotta appreciate what you have.”

And these days, Rock has more insight about himself.

He revealed that recently he was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder.

“A friend of mine told me I may have Asperger’s…so I got it checked. It turned out I had something that was a lot like Asperger’s. I have a hard time with…nonverbal cues…My relationships-even with my family, women I dated—it was always something a little off.”

Rock shared that he’s grateful for the diagnosis and being able to address it and move forwad.

“Being diagnosed with it has put me in a position [where] I have doctors, I got certain medicines and stuff that help me deal with it…Everything is easier once you’re diagnosed.”

In addition to this recent diagnosis and learning more about himself, Rock is also an advocate for therapy.

“We live in this world where everybody wants to be so self-made. And I did this by myself. And what happens is we shut ourselves off to people, we don’t ask for help for a lot of things we need help for… I do two therapists and I do a group… telling people my problems but also hearing other people’s problems and realizing you’re not alone… And if you can talk to people… everything will be better.”